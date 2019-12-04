ConCourt: Child victims of crimes must be protected beyond 18 years
The case emanated from that of Zephany Nurse, who discovered at 17 years and nine months that she was kidnapped as a baby.
JOHANNESBURG - The Centre For Child Law on Wednesday won its challenge to have the identities of child victims of crime protected even beyond the age of 18 years.
The Constitutional Court ruled that a section of the Criminal Procedure Act was unconstitutional and should be amended. The apex court also ruled that Parliament should remedy the law within 24 months.
The case emanated from that of Zephany Nurse, who discovered at 17 years and nine months that she was kidnapped as a baby. She turned to the Centre for Child Law for help after fearing that the media would reveal her identity when she turned 18.
Director of Media Monitoring Africa William Bird commented on the judgment: “If you’re a victim or a witness in a criminal trial and you turn 18 after that, the media still can’t name you. This is unless that person gives permission or the media approaches a court to get permission showing public interest.”
Judgment: Section 154(3) of the CPA is declared constitutionally invalid. The media is not allowed to disclose the identity of children who are victims of crime. Child accused, victims and witnesses have ongoing identity protection after they turn 18. pic.twitter.com/t7H8LE7Etg— Constitutional Court (@ConCourtSA) December 4, 2019
WATCH: Zephany Nurse: Justice after 19 years
More in Local
-
WATCH LIVE: Election of new Joburg mayor under way
-
Richard Baloyi dodges questions about signing-off Maseko’s transfer from GCIS
-
No arrests yet after the murder of CT lawyer Vernon Jantjies
-
Man shot dead at Khayelitsha dentist practice
-
Security to be increased at Gauteng schools during holidays - Lesufi
-
Olievenhoutbosch residents raise concerns over safety after taxi violence
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.