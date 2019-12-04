China International Import Expo: A world of opportunity awaits African exporters

Certain local agricultural products are being snapped up by Chinese consumers, thanks to opportunities presented by Standard Bank at Ciie.

In a move that is set to significantly boost African exports to China, Standard Bank hosted over 90 of their African clients in Shanghai to assist in matching them with massive China export opportunities at what is now considered, the world’s largest trade expo. This proposition aims to ease a multitude of challenges and, support exporters trying to access the Chinese market.

Watch as financial journalist Arabile Gumede unpacks export opportunities for the local agricultural sector. From their exposure at the Chinese International Import Expo showcase in Shanghai, it is clear that the Chinese market is wanting to do business with producers of agricultural products especially.

To be honest, we were a little bit unsure of what to expect... In retrospect, I can tell you that we were blown away by the contact that we had. Gerhard van der Watt, CEO - The Perdeberg Group

It is enormous. It really links African exporters to Chinese buyers... it's designed for Chinese buyers to see the world. Craig Polkinghorne, Head: Commercial Banking - Standard Bank

80% of our business is in export... We've never been to China, I think it could potentially be a bigger market than the USA... It's a market that we probably should have gone to a long time ago. Kian MacRae, Sales Director - Peppadew International

We have this golden opportunity. There's so much talk about trade imbalance between Africa and China and, we have these products in Africa... Can we get one customer at a time, one product at a time, one contract at a time, to really break into the Chinese market. That way, we will create employment. Manessah Alagbaoso, Head: Africa China Integration - Standard Bank

Every year, we've seen growth there... I think, Chinese people and the experience that I've got travelling to the country and promoting South African wines, there's certainly a thirst for learning more about wine. Kobie Lochner, Export Manager - Graham Beck Estate

This video series featuring Financial Journalist, Arabile Gumede forms part of Standard Bank's 54 & One project.