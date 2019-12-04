CapeNature blasted over decision on lion cub found in Athlone

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

CapeNature blasted over decision on lion cub found in Athlone

The cub dubbed 'Simba' made headlines four months ago when it was rescued from a home in Athlone following a police operation.

Police rescued a lion cub in Athlone, Cape Town. Picture: SAPS
Police rescued a lion cub in Athlone, Cape Town. Picture: SAPS
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Conservation body CapeNature on Wednesday said it was sticking by its decision to euthanise a lion cub upon receiving it from authorities back in August.

The cub, dubbed 'Simba,' made headlines four months ago when it was rescued from a home in Athlone following a police operation.

At the time, it was reported that the cub had been taken to safety. It has now emerged that the animal was put down the same day that it was handed over to CapeNature.

The organisation's Loren Pavitt said it was a tough decision.

“When you’re faced with this situation, there are three options for the cub, which was being doomed to captivity, which she was. Option two is to release her back into the wild and, at that time, we didn’t know where that was. And then, the third act, in line with the international best practice guidelines, is euthanisation.”

The organisation has been blasted for its decision.

Founder of the Drakenstein Lion Park in Paarl Paul Hart has criticised CapeNature for not considering other options.

“Guidelines say that very much consideration needs to be given to the final option of euthanasia. No other options were explored by CapeNature except to kill the lion cub.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA