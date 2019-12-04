CapeNature blasted over decision on lion cub found in Athlone

The cub dubbed 'Simba' made headlines four months ago when it was rescued from a home in Athlone following a police operation.

CAPE TOWN - Conservation body CapeNature on Wednesday said it was sticking by its decision to euthanise a lion cub upon receiving it from authorities back in August.

The cub, dubbed 'Simba,' made headlines four months ago when it was rescued from a home in Athlone following a police operation.

At the time, it was reported that the cub had been taken to safety. It has now emerged that the animal was put down the same day that it was handed over to CapeNature.

The organisation's Loren Pavitt said it was a tough decision.

“When you’re faced with this situation, there are three options for the cub, which was being doomed to captivity, which she was. Option two is to release her back into the wild and, at that time, we didn’t know where that was. And then, the third act, in line with the international best practice guidelines, is euthanisation.”

The organisation has been blasted for its decision.

Founder of the Drakenstein Lion Park in Paarl Paul Hart has criticised CapeNature for not considering other options.

“Guidelines say that very much consideration needs to be given to the final option of euthanasia. No other options were explored by CapeNature except to kill the lion cub.”