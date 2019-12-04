ANC's Geoff Makhubo is new JHB mayor
The ANC has won the mayoral race in Johannesburg.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress’ (ANC) Geoff Makhubo has been elected as Johannesburg’s mayor.
The votes were counted by the IEC in full view of the council on Wednesday.
Of the 268 valid ballots, the ANC clinched 137, followed by the Democratic Alliance with 101. The red berets secured 30 votes.
The DA’s Gauteng leader John Moody said Makhubo’s election took him by surprise.
“While that is how democracy works, I didn’t expect that he would get the majority. I thought we’d go into a second round.”
The election of a new mayor follows the resignation of Herman Mashaba.
The businessperson turned politician resigned as Johannesburg mayor last month, citing tensions with the DA.
#JHBMayor— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 4, 2019
Vote counting results
Valid 268 -
ANC = 137
DA = 101
EFF = 30
ANC wins @nthakoana
#JHBMayor— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 4, 2019
IEC counts votes in full view of party agents and council
Will first announce valid votes - and If 1 candidate gets 50%+1 majority or more - the process ends, if not, candidate with lowest votes is eliminated, remaining 2 go for a run-off vote
@nthakoana pic.twitter.com/JwGymgkjT7
More in Politics
-
'It's a sad day': DA disappointed as ANC celebrates reclaiming JHB
-
Novela, Makhubo & Ngobeni officially nominated for JHB mayor job
-
JHB mayoral vote: EFF outvoted as council approves decision on ‘majority vote’
-
WATCH LIVE: Election of new Joburg mayor under way
-
Richard Baloyi dodges questions about signing-off Maseko’s transfer from GCIS
-
National Assembly backs decision to fire Jiba, Mrwebi from NPA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.