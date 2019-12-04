ANC's Geoff Makhubo is new JHB mayor

The ANC has won the mayoral race in Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress’ (ANC) Geoff Makhubo has been elected as Johannesburg’s mayor.

The votes were counted by the IEC in full view of the council on Wednesday.

Of the 268 valid ballots, the ANC clinched 137, followed by the Democratic Alliance with 101. The red berets secured 30 votes.

The DA’s Gauteng leader John Moody said Makhubo’s election took him by surprise.

“While that is how democracy works, I didn’t expect that he would get the majority. I thought we’d go into a second round.”

The election of a new mayor follows the resignation of Herman Mashaba.

The businessperson turned politician resigned as Johannesburg mayor last month, citing tensions with the DA.

#JHBMayor

Vote counting results

Valid 268 -

ANC = 137

DA = 101

EFF = 30

