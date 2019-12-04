AG Kimi Makwetu reveals threats, attacks on his auditors
Makwetu has briefed Parliament’s Standing Committee on the Auditor General about intimidation against auditors during the recent municipal audits.
CAPE TOWN – Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu has told Parliament his audit teams don’t only get bribed; they are also threatened with violence in some municipalities.
Makwetu has briefed Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts about intimidation against auditors during the recent municipal audits. The briefing follows threats and attacks on his auditors.
In November, the Auditor-General had to withdraw an audit team at the Nelson Mandela Metro, after auditors received serious threats to their safety.
Kimi Makwetu said some officials complained that their audit outcomes cost them their performance bonuses.
“Some information we’ll share pertains to the threats were staff felt intimidated. They made suggestions that the audit findings had cost them their bonuses.”
Committee chairperson Lwazi Somyo has condemned the threats, saying auditors have to operate in a free and independent environment.
