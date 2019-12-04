9 inmates who escaped from Springs Magistrates Court still on the run
Four of those escapees had made appearances in the dock on murder charges related to crimes committed in KwaThema in March.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for nine awaiting trial prisoners who escaped from the Springs Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
The other five are facing charges including theft, possession of drugs and housebreaking.
Police spokesperson Mathapelo Peters said: “Police are appealing for the public’s assistance in locating these escapees. Members of the public are warned not to confront the prisoners, particularly the murder suspects, as they are considered to be dangerous and possibly armed but to rather contact the nearest police station should they spot the wanted suspects.”
