WATCH LIVE: Zondo commission resumes with Mildred Oliphant set to testify
The commission would also hear testimony from former Minister of Public Service and Administration Richard Baloyi.
TSHWANE - The state capture commission of inquiry has resumed on Tuesday with evidence expected from former Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant.
The commission would also hear testimony from former Minister of Public Service and Administration Richard Baloyi.
In 2010, former Labour Minister Membathisi Mdladlana fired the department’s directorate general Mzwanele Manyi.
When Oliphant replaced Mdladlana as labour minister, Manyi called her to say he would be appealing his termination.
Oliphant stated in an affidavit that the former director general threatened to take to the department to court. She said that she did not want him to return to the department.
A year later, Manyi would controversially go on to replace former Government Communication and Information System boss Themba Maseko.
WATCH LIVE: State Capture Inquiry, 03 December 2019
Popular in Local
-
Tshwane man who tried to intervene in fight was shot, killed at mall
-
Will Jacob Zuma allow Redi Tlhabi to cross-examine him?
-
Gauteng top cop calls for restraint after 5 people killed in taxi violence
-
Dudu Myeni sues Outa for R8m ‘for damaging her reputation’
-
EC farmer shot dead by police after fatal attack on sangoma
-
City of Joburg receives legal opinion on process of electing a new mayor
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.