WATCH LIVE: Zondo commission resumes with Mildred Oliphant set to testify

TSHWANE - The state capture commission of inquiry has resumed on Tuesday with evidence expected from former Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant.

The commission would also hear testimony from former Minister of Public Service and Administration Richard Baloyi.

In 2010, former Labour Minister Membathisi Mdladlana fired the department’s directorate general Mzwanele Manyi.

When Oliphant replaced Mdladlana as labour minister, Manyi called her to say he would be appealing his termination.

Oliphant stated in an affidavit that the former director general threatened to take to the department to court. She said that she did not want him to return to the department.

A year later, Manyi would controversially go on to replace former Government Communication and Information System boss Themba Maseko.

WATCH LIVE: State Capture Inquiry, 03 December 2019