Will Jacob Zuma allow Redi Tlhabi to cross-examine him?
Redi Tlhabi submitted an application to give evidence and cross-examine Jacob Zuma in July after accusing the former president of making seven false and defamatory comments about her.
TSHWANE – The state capture commission of inquiry has directed former President Jacob Zuma to file written submissions to oppose or comment on the application by veteran journalist Redi Tlhabi’s application to present evidence and cross-examine him.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo issued the direction at the public hearings in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Tuesday.
Tlhabi submitted her application in July after accusing Zuma of making seven false and defamatory comments about her. Among them was the claim that the journalist was part of a group of people who conspired to attack the former president’s character.
Zondo set a deadline for the submissions.
“If the former president, Mr Jacob Zuma, wishes to say anything in opposition to Mrs Redi Tlhabi’s application for leave to give evidence and cross-examine him, he must deliver written submissions to the secretary on or before Monday 9 December 2019,” he said.
