Two men die in light aircraft crash near Plettenberg Bay Airport

Police were probing the circumstances surrounding the crash.

CAPE TOWN - Two men died on Monday night after the light aircraft they were travelling in crashed near Plettenberg Bay Airport.

Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Deanna Bessick said: “Two elderly male patients were trapped in the aircraft. Sadly, one was fatally injured in the scene and the other passed away in hospital.”