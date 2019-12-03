Temperatures expected to drop, rainfall predicted in Gauteng

It said locals should find some relief as predicted rainfall for the province was expected to bring an end to the sweltering days.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service on Tuesday said high temperatures in Gauteng were expected to drop from Wednesday due to a cold front in the southeastern parts of the country.

The service said the third hot spell to hit the province this summer saw scorching highs of around 36°C in some areas.

Forecaster Kgoloselo Mahlangu said cooler air and light showers can be expected from Tuesday afternoon.

“There’s a cold front sitting in the southeastern parts of the country and as it moves further towards the east, there is what we call a high-pressure system that will push in some cooler air for us. There is some rain expected today going into the weekend.”