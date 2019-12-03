Stellenbosch University’s rector cleared of interference in language policy case

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
Go

Stellenbosch University’s rector cleared of interference in language policy case

Professor Wim de Villiers was accused of trying to influence the case by attempting to convince former Justice Edwin Cameron to accept a nomination to become the university’s new chancellor.

A YouTube screengrab of Stellenbosch University’s Rector and Vice-Chancellor Professor Wim de Villiers.
A YouTube screengrab of Stellenbosch University’s Rector and Vice-Chancellor Professor Wim de Villiers.
37 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Stellenbosch University’s rector and vice-chancellor Professor Wim de Villiers has been cleared of alleged attempts to interfere in a Constitutional Court case related to the institution’s language policy.

In October, the ConCourt ruled in favour of the university which opposed an application by Afrikaans-language lobby group Gelyke Kanse to compel the institution to return to its 2014 language policy. Its 2016 language policy gave equal status to both English and Afrikaans as languages of instruction.

De Villiers was accused of trying to influence the case by attempting to convince former Justice Edwin Cameron to accept a nomination to become the university’s new chancellor.

In his independent report, retired Judge Burton Fourie found there was no evidence of wrongdoing by De Villiers.

De Villiers stressed that he acted in good faith.

“It was indeed my responsibility as head of the university to help find the best possible candidate for this position. I welcome this finding as I welcomed the investigation,” he said.

Cameron would take up his new job next month.

WATCH: Prof Wim de Villiers responds to findings of independent probe

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA