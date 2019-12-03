Stats SA’s financial woes won’t affect our work: Maluleka
Statistician-General Risenga Maluleka made the remarks while delivering the country's GDP numbers for the third quarter, which showed a contraction of 0.6%.
CAPE TOWN - Statistician-General Risenga Maluleka on Tuesday said the financial woes faced by Stats South Africa would not affect its work of collecting data.
Maluleka made the remarks while delivering the country's GDP numbers for the third quarter which showed a contraction of 0.6%.
The organisation responsible for collecting and interpreting data has a massive cash shortage.
Stats SA exceeded its 2018/19 budget of over R2 billion by about R39 million.
Malukeke said their challenges were being addressed with National Treasury.
“Stats SA, like any other government department, does face challenges as we are aware that government has decided to rein in on expenditure, especially on the composition of employees.”
Maluleke said despite financial problems, their results were still reliable.
“It is the responsibility of the Statistician-General, if the numbers do not meet the test of time in the form of quality, to make decisions as regards to relegating such numbers from being official. We would not make such numbers available unless they stood the test of time.”
Popular in Local
-
Tshwane man who tried to intervene in fight was shot, killed at mall
-
Will Jacob Zuma allow Redi Tlhabi to cross-examine him?
-
Temperatures expected to drop, rainfall predicted in Gauteng
-
PIC takes legal steps to force Steinhoff to handover PwC report
-
Dudu Myeni sues Outa for R8m ‘for damaging her reputation’
-
Two men die in light aircraft crash near Plettenberg Bay Airport
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.