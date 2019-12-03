Stats SA’s financial woes won’t affect our work: Maluleka

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleka made the remarks while delivering the country's GDP numbers for the third quarter, which showed a contraction of 0.6%.

CAPE TOWN - Statistician-General Risenga Maluleka on Tuesday said the financial woes faced by Stats South Africa would not affect its work of collecting data.



The organisation responsible for collecting and interpreting data has a massive cash shortage.

Stats SA exceeded its 2018/19 budget of over R2 billion by about R39 million.

Malukeke said their challenges were being addressed with National Treasury.

“Stats SA, like any other government department, does face challenges as we are aware that government has decided to rein in on expenditure, especially on the composition of employees.”

Maluleke said despite financial problems, their results were still reliable.

“It is the responsibility of the Statistician-General, if the numbers do not meet the test of time in the form of quality, to make decisions as regards to relegating such numbers from being official. We would not make such numbers available unless they stood the test of time.”