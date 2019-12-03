SPONSORED: Liquid Telecom upgrades offer near-unlimited bandwidth

Here's why Liquid Telecom is now one of the most technologically advanced, modern and reliable networks in South Africa.

Liquid Telecom has unveiled details about its core network upgrade in response to one of the essential needs of local enterprises around network capacity.

In response to customer demand, the leading communications solutions provider has installed increased capacity and on-demand bandwidth, vastly improving its reliability and making it equipped to support the rapid digital transformation of private and public sector organisations across South Africa.

Liquid Telecom’s advanced core network enhancements makes the network scalable and reliable and offers customers near-unlimited bandwidth capacity that will ultimately lead to improved business productivity, agility and growth.

The network upgrade also includes regionalised redundancy to ensure continued service to overcome network interruptions.

Using real time self-service functionality, customers can now boost their bandwidth whenever needed – for a day, a week or a month. Reshaad Sha, chief executive officer – Liquid Telecom South Africa

The replacement of our core network has not only catered to legacy performance issues but has made Liquid Telecom’s network one of the most technologically advanced, modern and reliable networks in South Africa and across the African continent. Reshaad Sha, chief executive officer – Liquid Telecom South Africa

Liquid Telecom South Africa has built Africa’s largest independent fibre network, approaching 70,000 km and operates state-of-the-art data centres in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Nairobi.