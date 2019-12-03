SPONSORED: Liquid Telecom upgrades offer near-unlimited bandwidth
Here's why Liquid Telecom is now one of the most technologically advanced, modern and reliable networks in South Africa.
Liquid Telecom has unveiled details about its core network upgrade in response to one of the essential needs of local enterprises around network capacity.
In response to customer demand, the leading communications solutions provider has installed increased capacity and on-demand bandwidth, vastly improving its reliability and making it equipped to support the rapid digital transformation of private and public sector organisations across South Africa.
Liquid Telecom’s advanced core network enhancements makes the network scalable and reliable and offers customers near-unlimited bandwidth capacity that will ultimately lead to improved business productivity, agility and growth.
The network upgrade also includes regionalised redundancy to ensure continued service to overcome network interruptions.
Using real time self-service functionality, customers can now boost their bandwidth whenever needed – for a day, a week or a month.Reshaad Sha, chief executive officer – Liquid Telecom South Africa
The replacement of our core network has not only catered to legacy performance issues but has made Liquid Telecom’s network one of the most technologically advanced, modern and reliable networks in South Africa and across the African continent.Reshaad Sha, chief executive officer – Liquid Telecom South Africa
Liquid Telecom South Africa has built Africa’s largest independent fibre network, approaching 70,000 km and operates state-of-the-art data centres in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Nairobi.
Popular in Business
-
How do SA's data prices compare with the rest of Africa?
-
SA’s Taste Holdings loses second CEO this year as focus shifts to luxury
-
SA data prices must be reduced - Competition Commission
-
Dudu Myeni sues Outa for R8m ‘for damaging her reputation’
-
Numsa, Sacca reject claims that strike crippled SAA financially
-
Eskom pleads with Salga, municipalities to pay R20bn debt
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.