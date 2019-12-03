View all in Latest
Water Minister Sisulu's plans for some of SA's severe drought areas

Last week, the minister launched the master plan, to ensure the security of water supply.

FILE. Picture: GCIS
FILE. Picture: GCIS
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu on Tuesday said they were working on interventions to mitigate the severe drought being experienced in various parts of the country.

Sisulu detailed the department's plan to deal with the drought, the worst in many decades.

Last week, she launched the master plan, to ensure the security of water supply.

Sisulu said the department assessed drought conditions in each province and came up with a number of short-, medium- and long-term interventions.

In the Western Cape, there are 40 areas affected by drought and some dams are in a critical state. Dams in the Eastern Cape are below 10%, and of the 46 dams, only two are 100% full. Forty-four of the towns and surrounding communities are affected by drought.

In the Northern West province, three out of 28 dams are in a critical state.

Sisulu said there was a plan of action that implemented.

“We’re going to institute borehole drilling and the rehabilitation of boreholes. We’re going to make sure that we have government-owned watering services. We’re going to make sure that rain and water help with harvesting and there is innovation attached to that. It has been given the greenlight and is supported.”

Long-term interventions include; water storage and transfer developments, infrastructure of dams and pipelines.

