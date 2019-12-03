Joubert, suspected of killing sangoma Anele Hoyana, was not a farmer: Agri EC
Anele Hoyana was killed on Geluksdal Farm in Gonubie, in East London, over the weekend allegedly at the hands of Fritz Joubert, who was initially thought to have been a farmer.
CAPE TOWN - Agri Eastern Cape has refuted reports that a man allegedly behind the murder of a sangoma is a local farmer.
But Agri Eastern Cape president Doug Stern strongly denied this claim.
“He was certainly not a farmer and we take umbrage of the fact that he was referred to as a farmer. He is so far removed from farming. It’s unfair to actually tarnish him with that name. Just because he lived on a plot, [does not mean] he must now be referred to as a farmer.”
A video had been circulated on social media that shows the brutal assault.
Joubert also died later in an altercation with police.
