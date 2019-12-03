SA’s Taste Holdings loses second CEO this year as focus shifts to luxury

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
Go

SA’s Taste Holdings loses second CEO this year as focus shifts to luxury

The current head of Taste’s luxury food division, Duncan Crosson, has been appointed as the new group CEO with immediate effect. Crosson will be Taste’s third CEO this year.

SA Taste Holdings group chief executive Dylan Pienaar. Picture: Tasteholdings.com
SA Taste Holdings group chief executive Dylan Pienaar. Picture: Tasteholdings.com
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - South African retail and quick service restaurants company Taste Holdings said on Tuesday its group chief executive Dylan Pienaar would step down with immediate effect, sending its shares lower.

The current head of Taste’s luxury food division, Duncan Crosson, has been appointed as the new group CEO with immediate effect. Crosson will be Taste’s third CEO this year, with Pienaar only appointed in March.

The group said in a statement that Pienaar’s decision to step down was a result of Taste’s strategy to focus on its luxury jewellery brands NWJ, Arthur Kaplan, and World’s Finest Watches.

The group’s shares were 20% lower at 4 cents a share by 5 pm GMT.

Taste said last month that it would sell its Starbucks and Domino’s Pizza franchises in South Africa, retreating from a food industry that has been hard hit by the sluggish local economy. It has already sold 13 Starbucks stores to a consortium for R7 million.

Taste hopes to return to profitability within a year as a result of the restructuring plan, having faced declining revenues as high unemployment rates depressed retail sales.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA