Response from potential buyers of Bosasa's assets overwhelming, says auctioneers

Clive Lazarus from Park Village Auction and Property Sales says there are about R65 million worth of assets up for grabs.

FILE: The embattled company, now known as African Global Operations, and most of its subsidiaries were liquidated earlier this year. Picture: EWN
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The auctioneers leading in the disposal of Bosasa assets on Tuesday said the response from protentional buyers has been overwhelming.

The embattled company, now known as African Global Operations, and most of its subsidiaries were liquidated earlier this year.

This followed allegations of corrupt government tenders and the bribery of top politicians in order to secure them.
The auction of items including offices and furniture starts tomorrow and will end on Friday.

Clive Lazarus from Park Village Auction and Property Sales said there was about R65 million worth of assets up for grabs.

“We’ve been open from 9 am until 4 pm [on Monday] and 9 am until 4 pm [on Tuesday]. There have been approximately 400 people that have walked through the premises and there has been a huge interest in the motor vehicles, the office furniture and the equipment.”

