Rand dips before GDP data

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
Go

Rand dips before GDP data

Almost two years after taking office, President Cyril Ramaphosa has struggled to get Africa’s most industrialised economy firing on all cylinders.

FILE; Government bonds were flat on Tuesday, with the yield on the benchmark 2026 instrument at 8.46%. Picture: EWN.
FILE; Government bonds were flat on Tuesday, with the yield on the benchmark 2026 instrument at 8.46%. Picture: EWN.
55 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The rand dipped on Tuesday, ahead of gross domestic product (GDP) data that is expected to show dismal third-quarter performance.

At 0630 GMT, the rand traded at 14.5730 versus the dollar, 0.2% weaker than its previous close.

Analysts polled by Reuters have predicted a 0.1% GDP growth in the third quarter in seasonally-adjusted quarter-on-quarter terms, following a 3.1% expansion in the second quarter.

Statistics South Africa will release the data at 0930 GMT.

Almost two years after taking office, President Cyril Ramaphosa has struggled to get Africa’s most industrialised economy firing on all cylinders.

Investment levels and business confidence remain weak.

Government bonds were flat on Tuesday, with the yield on the benchmark 2026 instrument at 8.46%.

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA