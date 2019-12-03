Precious Ramabulana murder: Police trying to link suspect to other rape cases

Aubrey Manaka appeared in the Molemole Magistrates Court in Limpopo. He is accused of stabbing 21-year-old Ramabulana 52 times in her residence in Mokomene.

MOLEMOLE - Students at the Capricorn TVET College on Monday said they were disappointed that Precious Ramabulana’s alleged killer was remanded in custody as he should answer to the community.

This after Aubrey Manaka appeared in the Molemole Magistrates Court in Limpopo. He is accused of stabbing the 21-year-old 52 times in her residence in Mokomene.

The courtroom in Molemole was packed with community members and students from Capricorn TVET College. They had posters that read “justice for Precious Ramabulana” and “murderers belong in hell”.

The Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command’s Reginanald Mobe said: “I wish that he could apply for bail because we needed to see him man to man so that we can deal with him decisively. If he can be killed, it would really show that we won’t allow such barbaric behaviour.”

Meanwhile, police said they were trying to link Manaka to other cases of rape in the area and if there was a match, more charges could be added.

Manaka was expected to return to court at the end of January.

WATCH: Aubrey Manaka appears in court