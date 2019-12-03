Precious Ramabulana murder: Police trying to link suspect to other rape cases

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
Go

Precious Ramabulana murder: Police trying to link suspect to other rape cases

Aubrey Manaka appeared in the Molemole Magistrates Court in Limpopo. He is accused of stabbing 21-year-old Ramabulana 52 times in her residence in Mokomene.

Aubrey Manaka accused of raping and killing Limpopo student Precious Ramabulana appears in Molemole Magistrates Court on 2 December 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/ EWN
Aubrey Manaka accused of raping and killing Limpopo student Precious Ramabulana appears in Molemole Magistrates Court on 2 December 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/ EWN
36 minutes ago

MOLEMOLE - Students at the Capricorn TVET College on Monday said they were disappointed that Precious Ramabulana’s alleged killer was remanded in custody as he should answer to the community.

This after Aubrey Manaka appeared in the Molemole Magistrates Court in Limpopo. He is accused of stabbing the 21-year-old 52 times in her residence in Mokomene.

The courtroom in Molemole was packed with community members and students from Capricorn TVET College. They had posters that read “justice for Precious Ramabulana” and “murderers belong in hell”.

The Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command’s Reginanald Mobe said: “I wish that he could apply for bail because we needed to see him man to man so that we can deal with him decisively. If he can be killed, it would really show that we won’t allow such barbaric behaviour.”

Meanwhile, police said they were trying to link Manaka to other cases of rape in the area and if there was a match, more charges could be added.

Manaka was expected to return to court at the end of January.

WATCH: Aubrey Manaka appears in court

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA