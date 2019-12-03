Police probe after girl (5) fell from 4th floor window of Durban building
The events leading up to the girl falling out of the window were unknown and police were investigating.
DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a five-year-old girl who fell from the fourth floor of a building in Clairwood, Durban.
The girl was declared dead on Monday.
Rescue Care Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said: “A five-year-old little girl has fallen out of the fourth-floor window of a building. Unfortunately, the little girl has sustained massive and multiple injuries and died at the scene.”
Jamieson added that the events leading up to the girl death were unknown and police would investigate.
Popular in Local
-
Tshwane man who tried to intervene in fight was shot, killed at mall
-
Dudu Myeni sues Outa for R8m ‘for damaging her reputation’
-
Outa ‘confident’ delinquency case against Dudu Myeni will go ahead
-
EC farmer shot dead by police after fatal attack on sangoma
-
Precious Ramabulana murder: Police trying to link suspect to other rape cases
-
Vodacom, MTN could challenge Competition Commission’s report on data cost
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.