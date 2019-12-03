View all in Latest
Police probe after girl (5) fell from 4th floor window of Durban building

The events leading up to the girl falling out of the window were unknown and police were investigating.

A five-year-old Durban girl died on 2 December 2019 after she fell out of a window from the fourth floor of a building in Clairwood. Picture: Rescue Care.
A five-year-old Durban girl died on 2 December 2019 after she fell out of a window from the fourth floor of a building in Clairwood. Picture: Rescue Care.
52 minutes ago

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a five-year-old girl who fell from the fourth floor of a building in Clairwood, Durban.

The girl was declared dead on Monday.

Rescue Care Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said: “A five-year-old little girl has fallen out of the fourth-floor window of a building. Unfortunately, the little girl has sustained massive and multiple injuries and died at the scene.”

Jamieson added that the events leading up to the girl death were unknown and police would investigate.

