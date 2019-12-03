Petrol price to increase by 22 cents at midnight

Diesel is expected to decrease by 15 cents and illuminating paraffin will cost 24 cents less at the pumps.

JOHANNESBURG - Motorists will be hit with a petrol price increase when the clock strikes midnight tonight.

A litre of petrol will go up by 22 cents.

The Energy Department said the price adjustment was due to the rand exchange rate and global prices.