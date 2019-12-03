View all in Latest
Go

Petrol price to increase by 22 cents at midnight

Diesel is expected to decrease by 15 cents and illuminating paraffin will cost 24 cents less at the pumps.

FILE: The Energy Department said the price adjustment was due to the rand exchange rate and global prices. Picture: EWN.
FILE: The Energy Department said the price adjustment was due to the rand exchange rate and global prices. Picture: EWN.
43 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Motorists will be hit with a petrol price increase when the clock strikes midnight tonight.

A litre of petrol will go up by 22 cents.

Diesel is expected to decrease by 15 cents and illuminating paraffin will cost 24 cents less at the pumps.

The Energy Department said the price adjustment was due to the rand exchange rate and global prices.

