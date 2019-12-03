Parly receives first draft to amend Section 25 on land rights

The amendment bill makes the expropriation of land without compensation more explicit and comes about a year after the National Assembly agreed that the Constitution can be changed.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament has received the first draft of the legislation to amend Section 25 of the Constitution.

The amendment bill makes the expropriation of land without compensation more explicit and comes about a year after the National Assembly agreed that the Constitution can be changed.

The ad hoc committee tasked with the amendment received a briefing on the bill by Parliament's legal services, which drafted the legislation.

The bill will go out for public comment, but already, organisations such as AgriSA have objected to the timing of the bill’s release.

The Commercial Farmers Organisation has written a letter to the committee asking it to delay the matter to give time for more consultation.

But Parliament’s legal advisor, Charmaine van der Merwe, said there was nothing standing in Parliament’s way and it could move ahead with the amendment bill.

“The publication of this bill and the calling for comments will thus focus on the wording that is being proposed. And for that, there is no necessity for an extensive consultation period. It is now becoming a technical consultation-type.”

The ad hoc committee will now process the draft bill when it meets again on Thursday and decide whether to propose changes or accept as is.