Parly's new rules to remove the Public Protector & other chapter 9 heads

CAPE TOWN The National Assembly has agreed to new rules, which will govern the removal of the Public Protector, as well as heads of other chapter nine institutions.

A gap in the rules was identified after the Democratic Alliance called for a parliamentary inquiry into the fitness of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office after several damning judgments against her.

Instead of focusing only on the removal of the Public Protector, it was decided to deal with the procedure to remove any head of an institution meant to support democracy, and now those rules are in place.

Addressing the House on Tuesday afternoon, African National Congress deputy chief whip Dorries Dlakude told MPs the head of a chapter nine institution, such as the Public Protector, could be removed on the grounds of misconduct, incompetence or incapacity.

“Importantly, the rules rest on the principles of fairness and due process. They define the grounds for removal; they provide for a four-stage procedure derived in part for the procedures developed for the removal of the president.”

Both Houses on Tuesday also approved the decision by Parliament’s two justice committees not to recommend the restoration to office of sacked NPA officials Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi.

The committees decided last week President Cyril Ramaphosa acted correctly in firing the pair after they were found unfit to hold office by the Mokgoro Commission of Inquiry.