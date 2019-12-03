Outa ‘confident’ delinquency case against Dudu Myeni will go ahead
The press group wanted Myeni to be declared a delinquent director to stop her from serving on other boards after SAA lost billions.
PRETORIA - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) on Monday said it was confident that the delinquency case against former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni would go ahead next month.
The High Court in Pretoria dismissed two applications presented by Myeni. In her ruling, Judge Ronel Tolmay said other directors could not join Myeni in the case and she could not be allowed to amend her initial plea.
Outa wanted Myeni to be declared a delinquent director to stop her from serving on other boards after SAA lost billions. The press group said there were delays in the case and it wanted the matter to be heard in court as soon as possible.
“Outa and the South African Airways Pilots' Association are obviously delighted that the application for her to change her plea and the joint application has been dismissed. This means we can actually start with the trial with the merits in January when this case is on the roll again,” said Outa’s head of legal advocate Stefanie Fick.
On Monday, Myeni brought another application claiming that the law did not allow Outa to bring a delinquent application before the court in terms of the Companies Act. Outa argued that it had the right to do so since the case was of public interest.
Judgment in the application would be delivered on 12 December. The delinquent case would be heard next month.
