Oliphant didn’t ask about Manyi’s Dept of Labour charges, Zondo told
Despite facing charges, Mzwanele Manyi was controversially appointed as the head of GCIS where he replaced former government spokesperson Themba Maseko.
PRETORIA - It's emerged former Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant made no effort to enquire about the internal charges the then-Government Communication and Information Systems (GCIS) director general Mzwanele Manyi was facing when she was appointed to the portfolio.
Despite these charges, Manyi was controversially appointed as the head of GCIS where he replaced former government spokesperson Themba Maseko.
Oliphant testified at the state capture commission of inquiry on Tuesday.
Evidence leader advocate Kate Hofmeyr asked the former minister what she knew about the charges Manyi faced in the department.
“…Did you make any enquires as to the nature of the charges that Mr Manyi faced while he was at the Department of Labour?”
Oliphant responded and said no.
“Did you not know that one of the charges that he faced was that he had pursued a private interest in a meeting that he had with the Norwegian Ambassador?”
Oliphant responded: “No, I didn’t have that information.”
Hofmeyr explained the relevance of this evidence: “As I understand the legal position, it’s Mrs Oliphant’s role to determine whether to extend the probation. I understand in her evidence that she didn’t take a decision in that regard, which means as a consequence of these events, Mr Manyi moved from GCIS on 2 February, with no probation in terms of which his performance will be assessed and furthermore, no charges against him.”
