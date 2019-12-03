Nxesi & delegation attend conference on poverty in Ivory Coast
Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi, trade unionists and employers' organisations from South Africa will form part of over five hundred delegates in attendance.
JOHANNESBURG - The future of work in Africa will come under the spotlight for the next three days with delegates from 54 countries set to discuss various issues facing the continent's 1.3 billion inhabitants.
The United Nations' International Labour Organisation (ILO) will from Tuesday hold the 14th Regional Conference in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.
Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi, trade unionists and employers' organisations from South Africa will form part of over 500 delegates in attendance.
In the ILO Director-General’s report before the conference, an argument was made for the need to rapidly realise decent work for all to uplift over 250 million people on the continent who are working but poor.
Decent work refers to opportunities for employment that is productive, delivers fair income, security and social protection.
In South Africa, close to six million people are considered the working poor with no access to decent work or wages.
The report further challenges ILO member states to pursue policy coherence on investment, trade and labour as well as reforms in education and vocational training to meet the demands of the labour market.
The first conference of this nature was held in Lagos, Nigeria in 1960.
