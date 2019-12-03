New Zealand police investigate racist abuse of England's Archer
Jofra Archer complained of being racially abused during the first Test against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui last week.
HAMILTON - New Zealand police were on Tuesday asked to investigate racial abuse directed at England cricketer Jofra Archer during last week's first Test, following information supplied by New Zealand Cricket officials.
NZC chief executive David White said they lodged a complaint with police after studying CCTV footage, listening to audio, interviewing spectators and obtaining material on social media.
Archer complained of being racially abused during the first Test against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui last week.
In a message on social media, he said it was "disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team, the crowd was been amazing this week except for that one guy."
White said the information gathered by NZC did not conclusively identify the person responsible but there was enough evidence to bring the police into the investigation.
"What happened to Jofra was reprehensible and has led to a general upscaling of security around the area of racial abuse at all our international venues," he said.
"Should the person responsible ever reoffend, we believe we have enough information to link him to the Bay Oval incident."
White said if the offender was conclusively identified NZC would seek to ban the person from all of its international venues for a lengthy period.
Popular in Sport
-
CARTOON: If it Looks, Walks and Quacks Like a Duck...
-
Cautious Smith confirms on-going discussions over S.Africa role
-
CSA apologises to Sanef, journalists, after rescinding accreditation
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The farce that is the CSA & the lessons from rugby
-
ADRIAN EPHRAIM: Mistrust between CSA and media is the last thing cricket needs
-
Messi claims record sixth Ballon d'Or, Rapinoe wins women's award
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.