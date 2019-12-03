Mugabe left behind $10m, several properties but no beneficiaries: media
State media said the estate was registered by Mugabe’s eldest daughter Bona Chikore in October, a month after her father died.
HARARE - It’s been revealed that former President Robert Mugabe left behind $10 million and a number of other properties, but there is no will naming his beneficiaries.
On Tuesday, state media published a list of his registered estate, which is smaller than many had presumed.
It's reported the estate was registered by Mugabe’s eldest daughter Bona Chikore in October, a month after her father died.
It includes $10 million held in a local bank account, several houses, 10 cars and a farm.
Independent reports during Mugabe's time in office suggested his family-owned up to 13 farms, though some were said to belong to relatives.
The Herald said no will had been found and a meeting has been scheduled for Thursday to appoint an executor to settle the estate.
Popular in Africa
-
Namibia's re-elected president vows to fight corruption
-
Why an SA wildlife vet had to crawl to collar Congo elephants
-
‘Victoria Falls Is Not Dry’ – Zimbabwe tour operators send the message out
-
Officials close down Harare butcheries for allegedly using embalming fluid
-
Botswana defies outcry to execute murderer
-
Air Zimbabwe cancels all flights for Monday
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.