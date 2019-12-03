Micho sacked by Zamalek, replaced by Patrice Carteron
Milutin 'Micho' Sredojević confirmed the sacking by changing his Twitter biography to reflect clubs he has previously coached.
JOHANNESBURG - Milutin 'Micho' Sredojević has been fired by Zamalek just 137 days after taking charge of the Egyptian giants.
The Serbian took charge of the club in August, days after surprisingly resigning from Orlando Pirates.
Micho confirmed the sacking by changing his bio to reflect clubs he has previously coached.
His sacking comes after a difficult few months of unrest for the club including the departure of Tunisia international Hamdi Nagguez - who claims he is owed three months’ salary.
On the pitch, the team started their CAF Champions League campaign this past weekend with a 3-0 loss
to TP Mazembe.
During his 12 matches in charge, Micho won seven games, including the Egyptian Cup in September, lost four and drew one.
Patrice Carteron will take over from Micho, with the club confirming his appointment on Monday.
He becomes their 15th coach since 2014.
