Lesufi ‘satisfied’ with progress of online admission placements for 2020
The Gauteng Education MEC announced that about 27,000 parents failed to provide the correct documents in their children's applications before the 30 November deadline.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Tuesday said he was satisfied with the progress of the 2020 online admissions placement process.
Lesufi announced that about 27,000 parents failed to provide the correct documents in their children's applications before the 30 November deadline.
But he said most pupils had been placed in schools for next year.
“I must confess that we have not started to deal with the objections and appeals, because the entire team was focusing on placing learners first. Now that we’ve placed them, we have started today with the first objections.”
Lesufi said those who applied late would not get a placement at available schools.
“As I’ve said, the people that have applied late are only applying to schools that are late. So, by the time we’re open, probably the first week of January, we will have two weeks for placement.”
