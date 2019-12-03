KZN residents warned to prepare for more heavy rains, thunderstorms

The weather service also said Gauteng residents should prepare for heavy rains in the next 24 hours as heatwave conditions are expected to lift later on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service has on Tuesday warned of heavy rain in the interior and KwaZulu-Natal.

The weather service also said Gauteng residents should prepare for rains in the next 24 hours as heatwave conditions are expected to lift later on Tuesday.

A cold front coming from the southeastern parts of the country has been predicted.

KZN experienced a number of tornadoes last month, with 16 people killed due to inclement weather since October.

WATCH: Video goes viral of alleged tornado in KZN

Forecaster Lulama Pheme said coastal areas would experience heavy rain.

“We are looking at severe thunderstorms with some winds that are going to reach gale force, meaning 65km/h along the coast.

Gauteng, however, will welcome more rain with dam levels still low.