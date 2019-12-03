Joburg Dev Agency rejects Labour Dept’s report into Grayston Bridge collapse

In 2015, a temporary structure collapsed over the M1 Highway near the Grayston off-ramp, killing two people and injuring 19 others.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Development Agency (JDA) has on Tuesday rejected the findings made in the Department of Labour's report into the Grayston Bridge collapse.

In 2015, a temporary structure collapsed over the M1 Highway near the Grayston off-ramp, killing two people and injuring 19 others.

The department’s report has been submitted to the JDA after four years of investigation. It has not been made public, but the agency has already disputed its findings.

The JDA’s Susan Monyai said the agency has referred the matter to its legal advisers for further consideration.

There was public outcry after the bridge collapsed during busy traffic with families wanting answers.



There is still no indication as to when the report will be made public.