Joburg Dev Agency rejects Labour Dept’s report into Grayston Bridge collapse

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
Go

Joburg Dev Agency rejects Labour Dept’s report into Grayston Bridge collapse

In 2015, a temporary structure collapsed over the M1 Highway near the Grayston off-ramp, killing two people and injuring 19 others.

Paramedics and police at the scene of a collapsed scaffolding of a pedestrian bridge under construction in Sandton on 14 October 2015. The bridge was being built parallel to Grayston Drive over the M1. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
Paramedics and police at the scene of a collapsed scaffolding of a pedestrian bridge under construction in Sandton on 14 October 2015. The bridge was being built parallel to Grayston Drive over the M1. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Development Agency (JDA) has on Tuesday rejected the findings made in the Department of Labour's report into the Grayston Bridge collapse.

In 2015, a temporary structure collapsed over the M1 Highway near the Grayston off-ramp, killing two people and injuring 19 others.

The department’s report has been submitted to the JDA after four years of investigation. It has not been made public, but the agency has already disputed its findings.

The JDA’s Susan Monyai said the agency has referred the matter to its legal advisers for further consideration.

There was public outcry after the bridge collapsed during busy traffic with families wanting answers.

There is still no indication as to when the report will be made public.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA