Mbalula: Officials will clamp down on drunk drivers this festive season
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula joined the Johannesburg Metro Police Department on Monday as it launched its festive season safety campaign.
JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Monday said his department would clamp down on drunk drivers in an effort to reduce road fatalities.
The minister joined the Johannesburg Metro Police Department as it launched its festive season safety campaign. Officials said the focus included addressing unroadworthy vehicles and drunk and driving.
[WATCH] @MbalulaFikile Im very happy by your effort to support our police officers and they must do their job #ArriveAlive #FestiveSeason @AsktheChiefJMPD @JoburgMPD @EsethuOnDuty @TrafficRTMC @mbindwane pic.twitter.com/y2gLTm74d8— Department of Transport (@DoTransport) December 2, 2019
Mbalula said tighter laws should be put in place to deal with drunk drivers.
“The demerit system will also deal with the reduction of points and taking away driver’s licenses. Drunk drivers should spend time in jail and we are determined to ensure that the law bites going forward,” he said.
While giving an update on e-tolls, Mbalula said government would be making an announcement soon.
“Before Christmas, you will know. So, the matter is serving before Cabinet and once Cabinet has finalised its decision, we will brief you about it,” Mbalula said.
President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed a task team earlier this year to come up with a solution for the controversial e-tolling system, as the majority of motorists refuse to pay their bills.
The South African National Roads Agency has incurred a loss exceeding R40 billion since 2014.
Popular in Local
-
Tshwane man who tried to intervene in fight was shot, killed at mall
-
Dudu Myeni sues Outa for R8m ‘for damaging her reputation’
-
Outa ‘confident’ delinquency case against Dudu Myeni will go ahead
-
EC farmer shot dead by police after fatal attack on sangoma
-
Precious Ramabulana murder: Police trying to link suspect to other rape cases
-
Concerns over stone-throwing attacks on N1 in CT
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.