Mbalula: Officials will clamp down on drunk drivers this festive season

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula joined the Johannesburg Metro Police Department on Monday as it launched its festive season safety campaign.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Monday said his department would clamp down on drunk drivers in an effort to reduce road fatalities.

The minister joined the Johannesburg Metro Police Department as it launched its festive season safety campaign. Officials said the focus included addressing unroadworthy vehicles and drunk and driving.

Mbalula said tighter laws should be put in place to deal with drunk drivers.

“The demerit system will also deal with the reduction of points and taking away driver’s licenses. Drunk drivers should spend time in jail and we are determined to ensure that the law bites going forward,” he said.

While giving an update on e-tolls, Mbalula said government would be making an announcement soon.

“Before Christmas, you will know. So, the matter is serving before Cabinet and once Cabinet has finalised its decision, we will brief you about it,” Mbalula said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed a task team earlier this year to come up with a solution for the controversial e-tolling system, as the majority of motorists refuse to pay their bills.

The South African National Roads Agency has incurred a loss exceeding R40 billion since 2014.