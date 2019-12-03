CSA postpones media briefing as sponsors react to chaotic last 48 hours

-
Democrat Kamala Harris ends 2020 White House bidWorld
-
Tencent, Nintendo to launch Switch console in ChinaWorld
-
National Assembly backs decision to fire Jiba, Mrwebi from NPAPolitics
-
Sisulu: We take the water crisis seriouslyLocal
-
Shock after Gomolemo Legae’s brutal murderLocal
-
Maile: Implications of delays in electing new Joburg mayor ‘major’Politics
-
-
-
-
Powerball Results: Tuesday, 3 December 2019Local
-
Joburg Dev Agency rejects Labour Dept’s report into Grayston Bridge collapseLocal
-
KZN residents warned to prepare for more heavy rains, thunderstormsLocal
-
-
Parly receives first draft to amend Section 25 on land rightsLocal
-
Will Jacob Zuma allow Redi Tlhabi to cross-examine him?Politics
-
City of Joburg receives legal opinion on process of electing a new mayorPolitics
-
ANC, EFF give Tshwane speaker deadline over mayor no-confidence motionsPolitics
-
Suspended Tshwane senior official can return to work, says acting mayorPolitics
-
ANALYSIS: Sex education raises questions about the role of the state in SAOpinion
-
ADRIAN EPHRAIM: Mistrust between CSA and media is the last thing cricket needsOpinion
-
Rand flat ahead of GDP figuresBusiness
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The farce that is the CSA & the lessons from rugbyOpinion
-
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: Water security is critical to our economyOpinion
-
OPINION: Herman Mashaba, the good, the bad and the uglyOpinion
-
SA’s Taste Holdings loses second CEO this year as focus shifts to luxuryLocal
-
Business confidence the missing link to ease SA’s economic woes - economistsBusiness
-
Numsa, Sacca reject claims that strike crippled SAA financiallyLocal
-
SPONSORED: Liquid Telecom upgrades offer near-unlimited bandwidthBusiness
-
Eskom pleads with Salga, municipalities to pay R20bn debtLocal
-
PIC takes legal steps to force Steinhoff to handover PwC reportLocal
-
Hollywood 'needs to be reformed', says Harvey KeitelLifestyle
-
Alanis Morissette drops new song, announces 'Jagged Little Pill' tourLifestyle
-
Why an SA wildlife vet had to crawl to collar Congo elephantsAfrica
-
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan pay tribute to 12 charities for DecemberLifestyle
-
Tyga hospitalised in Abu DhabiLifestyle
-
Prince Andrew accuser slams 'ridiculous excuses'Lifestyle
-
A year in showbiz: Court dramas, box office records & a young billionaireLifestyle
-
NBC is 'working' with Gabrielle Union over 'America's Got Talent' issuesLifestyle
-
Sir Elton John wore a diaper during showLifestyle
-
I'm a better coach for United stint, says MourinhoSport
-
Jesus double gives Man City much-needed win at BurnleySport
-
Pressure is all on Joshua, says Ruiz JrSport
-
Micho sacked by Zamalek, replaced by Patrice CarteronSport
-
CSA apologises to Sanef, journalists, after rescinding accreditationSport
-
Cautious Smith confirms on-going discussions over S.Africa roleSport
-
CARTOON: Court shooting!Politics
-
CARTOON: Flight RiskLocal
-
CARTOON: Siya In The FutureSport
-
CARTOON: Eskom's New PackagePolitics
-
CARTOON: Grounded in Logic?Business
-
CARTOON: Big Push for Tutu!Sport
-
CARTOON: Ministry of Good SportsmanshipSport
-
CARTOON: On Top of the WorldSport
-
CARTOON: Tightrope TitoBusiness
CSA postpones media briefing as sponsors react to chaotic last 48 hours
A media briefing scheduled by Cricket South Africa to address recent controversies has been postponed to Saturday.
A media briefing scheduled by Cricket South Africa to address recent controversies has been postponed to Saturday.
On Wednesday afternoon, the association announced that they would hold an address at its offices at Melrose Estate at 6 pm, to be hosted by CSA President Chris Nenzani and Chief Executive Thabang Moroe, after “engaging with its key stakeholders, including sponsors and the media, over the past 72 hours and will provide an
update on these discussions as well as related matters”.
They added that “the aim of the press conference is to have an open dialogue around key issues affecting the local cricket fraternity”.
But an hour later that briefing was postponed to Saturday at OR Tambo because “there will be a board meeting on Saturday at which important decisions will be made”.
It’s the latest catastrophe for the organisation after it was revealed on Sunday that it revoked five journalists' accreditation because of what it felt was unfair reporting on the affairs of Cricket South Africa.
Moroe has since apologised to the journalists and the South African National Editor’s Forum (Sanef), saying, “I take full responsibility for what transpired over the weekend and that I don’t think such a drastic measure was necessary!”.
He added that the "mishap" would never happen again.
Meanwhile, Standard Bank, the sponsors of both the Test and ODI team, says they had a "productive meeting with Cricket South Africa amid reported governance and conduct challenges that have tarnished the image of cricket in South Africa".
comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.