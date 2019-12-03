View all in Latest
CSA postpones media briefing as sponsors react to chaotic last 48 hours

A media briefing scheduled by Cricket South Africa to address recent controversies has been postponed to Saturday.

14 hours ago

A media briefing scheduled by Cricket South Africa to address recent controversies has been postponed to Saturday.

On Wednesday afternoon, the association announced that they would hold an address at its offices at Melrose Estate at 6 pm, to be hosted by CSA President Chris Nenzani and Chief Executive Thabang Moroe, after “engaging with its key stakeholders, including sponsors and the media, over the past 72 hours and will provide an
update on these discussions as well as related matters”.

They added that “the aim of the press conference is to have an open dialogue around key issues affecting the local cricket fraternity”.

But an hour later that briefing was postponed to Saturday at OR Tambo because “there will be a board meeting on Saturday at which important decisions will be made”.

It’s the latest catastrophe for the organisation after it was revealed on Sunday that it revoked five journalists' accreditation because of what it felt was unfair reporting on the affairs of Cricket South Africa.

Moroe has since apologised to the journalists and the South African National Editor’s Forum (Sanef), saying, “I take full responsibility for what transpired over the weekend and that I don’t think such a drastic measure was necessary!”.

He added that the "mishap" would never happen again.

Meanwhile, Standard Bank, the sponsors of both the Test and ODI team, says they had a "productive meeting with Cricket South Africa amid reported governance and conduct challenges that have tarnished the image of cricket in South Africa".

