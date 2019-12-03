-
Concerns over stone-throwing attacks on N1 in CT
Last week, a Paarl teacher died when a brick hit her husband's car on the N1 near Simonsvlei.
CAPE TOWN - It seems criminals who target motorists are now focusing their nefarious actions on the N1 in Cape Town.
Parts of the N2 have in the past proven to be a nightmare for motorists due to stone-throwing and robberies.
But in recent weeks there've been at least two attacks on the N1 - one of them deadly - in which road-users have been hit.
Social Development MEC Albert Fritz and Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela will meet next week try and come up with solutions to curb stoning attacks on the city's highways.
In the latest attack in the early hours of Saturday morning, a woman was driving on the N1 outbound in the vicinity of Century City when she realised there were rocks on the roadway.
Four men apparently approached her when she slowed down.
A rock was thrown through the driver's window, injuring the woman. Fortunately, she was able to get away.
Last week, a Paarl teacher died when a brick hit her husband's car on the N1 near Simonsvlei.
Fritz said while the attacks appeared to be isolated incidents, they remained of great concern.
There's been a spate of attacks along the N2 in recent years - a section near Borcherd's Quarry remains a hotspot for criminals.
