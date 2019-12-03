City of Joburg receives legal opinion on process of electing a new mayor
According to legal opinion from Advocates Group 21, in line with the Constitution, the word majority means 50% plus one.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg on Monday received legal opinion on how the election of a new mayor will be carried out on Wednesday.
Speaker Vasco Da Gama postponed the vote last week to seek opinion on the majority vote.
The council was scheduled to elect a new mayor to replace Herman Mashaba - who resigned in October citing a strained relationship with the Democratic Alliance leadership.
The opinion was compiled by R Stockwell and TC Sithole.
They had to determine which total number of votes should be used to find that 50% plus one, considering that the process will eliminate the candidate with the lowest votes if there is no outright winner in the first round.
The run-off can be held hostage by the party of the candidate that loses, which can spoil its votes to ensure that the remaining candidates never get a majority of the total votes indefinitely
Therefore, it’s been advised that the 50% plus one must be calculated only on the valid votes cast at every round.
The legal opinion has been circulated to all the councillors ahead of Wednesday’s vote
Read the legal opinion below:
Joburg Council Legal Opinion by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd
