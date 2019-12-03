View all in Latest
Alanis Morissette drops new song, announces 'Jagged Little Pill' tour

The 31-stop tour will launch in June 2020 to mark the 25th anniversary of her seminal album 'Jagged Little Pill,' and the Canadian rocker will be joined by her alt contemporaries Liz Phair and Garbage.

FILE: In this file photo taken on 27 June 2008 Canadian singer Alanis Morissette performs on stage at the Rock in Rio Madrid music festival in Arganda del Rey near Madrid. Picture: AFP.
FILE: In this file photo taken on 27 June 2008 Canadian singer Alanis Morissette performs on stage at the Rock in Rio Madrid music festival in Arganda del Rey near Madrid. Picture: AFP.
2 hours ago

NEW YORK - Alanis Morissette, the feminist rocker whose hits in the 1990s voiced the angst of a generation, on Monday released new music off her upcoming album - her first in eight years - and announced a 2020 tour.

The 31-stop tour will launch in June 2020 to mark the 25th anniversary of her seminal album Jagged Little Pill, and the Canadian rocker will be joined by her alt contemporaries Liz Phair and Garbage.

Morissette, 45, offered fans a tease of her upcoming ninth studio album Such Pretty Forks in the Road, due out on 1 May 2020, dropping the lead single Reasons I Drink.

Jagged Little Pill was met with critical and commercial fanfare - on smash songs including Ironic, Hand in My Pocket and You Oughta Know, Morissette sang of the moody contradictions and frustrations of the era's youth.

The 1995 album is also the basis of a Broadway musical, set to open in New York on Thursday.

