7 Lenasia south suspects arrested over taxi violence

Police on Tuesday said preliminary reports suggested that taxi operators were on the golden highway today when gunmen opened fire on the operators.

JOHANNESBURG - Seven suspects have been arrested after violence linked to taxi operators in Lenasia south.

Police on Tuesday said preliminary reports suggested that taxi operators were on the golden highway on Tuesday when gunmen opened fire on them.

The police then responded to calls for help and found the group in Lenasia.

The police's Mathapelo Peters said: “Police arrested two more suspects who had remained in their Avanza and the seventh suspect who was the driver of a double cab was also arrested. No other injuries have been reported. While combing the scene, police recovered just over 50 gun cartridges, suggesting more than one firearm had been used. A case of attempted murder and possession of illegal firearm has been opened.”