2019 matric exams successful - despite load shedding, says Lesufi

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Tuesday said the 2019 matric final exams have been a success despite load shedding affecting the Computer Application Technology practical.

The department said marking began last week and would continue until 14 December.

The MEC said there were minimal disruptions to the writing of exams.

“Any incident that compromised the examination besides the first two days of load shedding that affected our children, all these children have been given extra opportunity to write their examination if they feel that they didn’t write well because of load shedding.”