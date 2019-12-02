‘Victoria Falls Is Not Dry’ – Zimbabwe tour operators send the message out

Several Zimbabwean tour operators have visited the Victoria Falls and posed for pictures at one of the viewing points.

HARARE - Tour operators in Zimbabwe have started the promotion hashtag Victoria Falls Is Not Dry to counter recent press reports claiming the falls have dried up.

The Zimbabwe side of the falls never fully dry up, even during the height of the dry season, but fears are rising that climate change could wreak havoc on this huge tourist attraction.

Other photos they posted to Facebook show water definitely flowing over the falls.

In a statement released over the weekend, one of the operators, Africa Conservation Travel, said recent media reports weren’t presenting a full picture.

It said the level of the Zambezi has not yet dropped below that of the 1995 drought, and that water levels in the Zambezi have in fact risen in the past week.

The falls stretch over a 1.7 km-long expanse of rock spanning Zimbabwe and Zambia and part of the water curtain dries up each dry season.

#VictoriaFallsIsNotDry

There are two major seasons of the Victoria Falls..

High Water Season (April till August)

Low Water Season (September till March)



Sisa Mthunzie CEO "the best time to visit Victoria Falls is any time of the year and each season has its own tricks and treats pic.twitter.com/jFy2dfrDQd — SisaMthunzie (safarioperator) (@sisasenkosi) December 1, 2019

Fake news will always be fake news, and Zimbabwe will still stand proud and beautiful. #VictoriaFallsIsNotDry pic.twitter.com/P6wyWkZa18 — Tatenda (@ttgono) December 1, 2019