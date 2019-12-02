Tyga hospitalised in Abu Dhabi
The rapper - who just a few days ago was saying he was feeling 'a little under the weather' at a gig - has been taking to social media to give fans updates on his health.
RIYADH - Tyga has been hospitalised in Abu Dhabi, just days after saying that he felt "under the weather" at a gig.
The rapper - who just a few days ago was saying he was feeling "a little under the weather" at a gig - has been taking to social media to give fans updates on his health.
He wrote alongside one of the images: "Thank you to the doctors in Abu Dhabi for treating me with the best care. (sic)"
Tyga, whose real name is Michael Ray Stevenson, is yet to reveal why he was admitted to hospital, but he has been touring the world and performed at the Diriyah Music Festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday. Tyga then travelled to Abu Dhabi to perform as part of celebrations marking the weekend's F1 Grand Prix.
This came just 24 hours after he took to the stage in Mumbai, India, where he told the audience that he wasn't feeling too well.
According to the Times of India newspaper, the 30-year-old rapper said at the time: "This is my first time in Mumbai, and I just love it here. I am a bit under the weather, but I thought to myself that this is my first gig in Mumbai and I cannot cancel it for my fans' sake. And you know what? It's totally worth coming all the way from Los Angeles and performing for you all."
The Light It Up hitmaker, who previously dated Kylie Jenner, is scheduled to perform at the Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany, on Monday night. It remains to be seen whether or not Tyga will go ahead with the gig.
More in Lifestyle
-
Prince Andrew accuser slams 'ridiculous excuses'
-
A year in showbiz: Court dramas, box office records & a young billionaire
-
NBC is 'working' with Gabrielle Union over 'America's Got Talent' issues
-
Sir Elton John wore a diaper during show
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 1 December 2019
-
Khloe Kardashian says she's trying to stay away from her phone
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.