Thabo Nodada praises Benni McCarthy after winning Goal of the Month award
The Premier Soccer League confirmed on Monday that the Citizen attacking midfielder has walked away with the title at City training grounds, at the Hartleyvale football grounds.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City midfielder Thabo Nodada's solo goal against Orlando Pirates has been selected as the Absa Premiership Goal of the Month for September/October 2019.
The Premier Soccer League confirmed on Monday that the Citizen attacking midfielder has walked away with the title at City training grounds, at the Hartleyvale football grounds.
Nodada picked the ball just off the half-way on the left flank, dribbled past two Pirates players before unleashing a scorching drive past Jori Delle, in a thrilling 3-3 game at the Orlando stadium in September.
Nodada said the team, under its new coach, was trying to find balance together with a new combination and praised former head coach Benni McCarthy for the huge role he played in his career.
"From my point of view, the first week or so I was dealing with emotions because the coach that left played a vital role in where I am today. Once I had that out, I was open to learning new things and giving the new coach ideas," he said.
The Citizens, who are sitting at the eleventh position, will be hosting Chippa United on Saturday at Athlone Stadium.
Popular in Sport
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The farce that is the CSA & the lessons from rugby
-
Cricket SA admits to revoking journalists' accreditation
-
Khayelitsha athlete aims for 2022 Commonwealth Games, 2024 Olympics
-
Hamilton ends the F1 season in style in Abu Dhabi
-
Ballon d'Or: Will it be Virgil van Dijk or Lionel Messi?
-
Rand flat ahead of GDP figures
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.