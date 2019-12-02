Thabo Nodada praises Benni McCarthy after winning Goal of the Month award

The Premier Soccer League confirmed on Monday that the Citizen attacking midfielder has walked away with the title at City training grounds, at the Hartleyvale football grounds.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City midfielder Thabo Nodada's solo goal against Orlando Pirates has been selected as the Absa Premiership Goal of the Month for September/October 2019.

The Premier Soccer League confirmed on Monday that the Citizen attacking midfielder has walked away with the title at City training grounds, at the Hartleyvale football grounds.

Nodada picked the ball just off the half-way on the left flank, dribbled past two Pirates players before unleashing a scorching drive past Jori Delle, in a thrilling 3-3 game at the Orlando stadium in September.

Nodada said the team, under its new coach, was trying to find balance together with a new combination and praised former head coach Benni McCarthy for the huge role he played in his career.

"From my point of view, the first week or so I was dealing with emotions because the coach that left played a vital role in where I am today. Once I had that out, I was open to learning new things and giving the new coach ideas," he said.

The Citizens, who are sitting at the eleventh position, will be hosting Chippa United on Saturday at Athlone Stadium.