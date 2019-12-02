Suspended Tshwane senior official can return to work, says acting mayor

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
Go

Suspended Tshwane senior official can return to work, says acting mayor

The Labour Court found the city to be in contempt of court for not obeying a June ruling to reinstate head of human settlements Nontobeko Memela.

Acting Tshwane Mayor Abel Tau. Picture: Supplied
Acting Tshwane Mayor Abel Tau. Picture: Supplied
51 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Acting Tshwane Mayor Abel Tau on Sunday said suspended head of human settlements Nontobeko Memela would not be prevented from going back to work after being on suspension for a year.

The Labour Court found the city to be in contempt of court for not obeying a June ruling to reinstate Memela. It also sentenced outgoing acting city manager Moeketsi Ntsimane to a suspended three months in prison if Memela was not reinstated by the end of this week.

Memela’s disciplinary hearings were postponed several times. Ntsimane challenged the contempt application because the city was appealing the June ruling.

“He might file papers so that the court clarifies but we cannot prevent this employee from coming back to work,” Tau said.

The court said the city wasted taxpayers money by pursuing a case that never reached a conclusion, and by now having to pay Memela for not working for a whole year.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA