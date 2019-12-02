View all in Latest
Sheila Senkubuge was already an SA citizen when elected as Tshwane MMC – IEC

The IEC said Senkubuge was a citizen during the 2016 municipal elections.

Former Transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge. Picture: MayorMokgalapa/Facebook
45 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on Sunday said according to the voter’s roll, former City of Tshwane Roads and Transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge was a South African citizen at the time of her appointment to the mayoral committee.

The IEC said Senkubuge was a citizen during the 2016 municipal elections.

“We received an update sometime back that confirmed to us that she had been accorded a citizenship status on the National Population Register. And on that basis, when she first registered in 2013, she was accordingly placed on the voter’s roll,” said IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo.

There was speculation around Senkubuge’s status after a complainant was laid against her. It was claimed that she was born in Uganda and was not a naturalised South African at the time of her appointment.

That followed her resignation as a councillor and MMC after leaked audio involving Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa.

Timeline

