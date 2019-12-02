Reward up for grabs for info on latest CT train fire

Authorities are looking for at least four suspects who torched 18 carriages at Cape Town station last week.

CAPE TOWN - A reward of R100,000 has been offered for any information that could help an investigation into a train fire.

This latest arson attack has cost rail authorities R61 million.

Apart from the financial setback, the impact on services is immense.

Metrorail's Riana Scott said several platforms remain closed days after the fire.

“Platforms 10-19 remain closed until further notice. The south and Cape Flats trains will continue to use platform 1-8 while the northern trains will use platforms 20-24.”

The Cape Town station had to be shut for hours as emergency officials battled the fire.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has labelled it "economic sabotage" - with his provincial counterpart Bonginkosi Madikizela adding that a syndicate is behind the ongoing attacks.

Metrorail said Crime Intelligence supports the notion that the place, timing and type of vandalism was orchestrated and targeted to create chaos and destroy essential state infrastructure.