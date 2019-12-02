Rapists should be subjected to hard labour in jail - Ramaphosa
Slain student Precious Ramabulana was found in her residence near the Capricorn TVET college last week after being stabbed 52 times
MAKHADO - President Cyril Ramaphosa said government would work to change the justice system to ensure that people convicted of crimes against women and children remain behind bars for life and under the harshest conditions.
Ramaphosa travelled to a village near Makhado in Limpopo on Sunday to visit the family of slain student Precious Ramabulana.
The 21-year-old was found in her residence near the Capricorn TVET college last week after being stabbed 52 times
Her suspected killer was arrested last week.
President Ramaphosa has announced that Ramabulana's suspected killer had a pending rape case against him when he allegedly killed her.
“We must now have an active record of all those who are either found guilty or who’ve had a brush with the law on crimes against women and children.”
He said people convicted of rape should not be released to the public.
“They should not be in jail and enjoy life there, they should be subjected to hard labour – the harshest of labour.”
The man will appear at the Morebeng Magistrates Court on Monday morning.
Popular in Local
-
3 more suspects arrested in connection to terrorist movement: SAPS
-
SAA to undergo radical restructuring - Gordhan
-
Precious Ramabulana’s murder accused had pending rape case: Ramaphosa
-
Khayelitsha SAPS launch probe after 2 Newzroom Afrika journos, freelancer robbed
-
Bakkie, car collision leaves two people dead, 6 others injured in KZN
-
What caused the fire at Rivonia Village in JHB?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.