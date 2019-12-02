Rapists should be subjected to hard labour in jail - Ramaphosa

Slain student Precious Ramabulana was found in her residence near the Capricorn TVET college last week after being stabbed 52 times

MAKHADO - President Cyril Ramaphosa said government would work to change the justice system to ensure that people convicted of crimes against women and children remain behind bars for life and under the harshest conditions.

Ramaphosa travelled to a village near Makhado in Limpopo on Sunday to visit the family of slain student Precious Ramabulana.

The 21-year-old was found in her residence near the Capricorn TVET college last week after being stabbed 52 times

Her suspected killer was arrested last week.

President Ramaphosa has announced that Ramabulana's suspected killer had a pending rape case against him when he allegedly killed her.

“We must now have an active record of all those who are either found guilty or who’ve had a brush with the law on crimes against women and children.”

He said people convicted of rape should not be released to the public.

“They should not be in jail and enjoy life there, they should be subjected to hard labour – the harshest of labour.”

The man will appear at the Morebeng Magistrates Court on Monday morning.