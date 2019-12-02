Probe finds 5 pupils were victims in Bishops Diocesan College ‘sex scandal’

It emerged earlier this year that a female teacher, Fiona Viotti, had a sexual relationship with a teenage pupil at the school.

CAPE TOWN - An independent investigation into sexual misconduct by a teacher at Bishops Diocesan College in Cape Town has found that at least five pupils were targeted.

It emerged earlier this year that a female teacher, Fiona Viotti, had a sexual relationship with a teenage pupil at the school. When the scandal broke, Bishops appointed a senior advocate and an attorney to investigate the claims.

They found the school had no knowledge of Viotti’s actions, but their report reveals the boy who came forward was one of at least five whom the teacher targeted. She resigned amid the scandal.

In a statement released on Monday morning, Bishops said because the teacher resigned, no disciplinary action would be taken against her. However, the school committed to working with authorities.

The school is one of the nation’s leading boys' schools and one of the most expensive.

Investigators Advocate Francois van Zyl and attorney Graeme Dorrington emphasised their findings were based on information obtained during interviews.

The probe could not determine to who exactly the teacher sent photographs and videos of herself, which were of a sexual nature.

In the statement, Bishops said it was cooperating with authorities.

“The investigators have informed the school of their duty to report to the appropriate authorities. The school is cooperating with the authorities in this regard. The school has also made the parents of the affected boys aware of their rights and responsibilities in this matter.”

The investigators carried out a review of current policies in place at Bishops concerning teacher and pupil interaction and were satisfied that the school does have the necessary policies and procedures in place to address matters of sexual misconduct and that the school has taken all reasonable steps in this regard.

These are the key findings and recommendations of the investigation: