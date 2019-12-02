Precious Ramabulana’s alleged killer due in court

The 21-year-old Capricorn TVET college student was found dead at her residence off campus last week. She had been stabbed 52 times and it's believed she was also raped.

MAKHADO - The man accused of killing Limpopo student Precious Ramabulana was expected to make his first court appearance on Monday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited her home town near Makhado on Sunday.

A 28-year-old man was arrested last week and police said he was found in possession of the victim’s phone. He was charged with murder, and while it was suspected that he may have also raped Ramabulana before killing her, that was not confirmed.

Ramaphosa told the media that the man already had a pending rape case against him.

The victim’s uncle Nthatheni Ramabulana said the mother was struggling to cope.

“When people talk about what happened to Precious, that really makes her remember how she died,” he said.

He said they wanted the worst possible punishment for the perpetrator.

“We want the maximum punishment, it’s just a petty that in our country we don’t have the death penalty,” he said.



The man is expected to appear at the Morebeng Magistrates Court in Limpopo.