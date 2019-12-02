Philippines' Manila airport to suspend operations due to typhoon - official

General manager Ed Monreal told reporters on Monday that the airlines and the Manila International Airport Authority decided to close the airport.

MANILA - Operations at the Philippine capital's international airport are to be temporarily suspended starting Tuesday, an official said, as a safety precaution against powerful Typhoon Kammuri.

"The airlines and the authority (Manila International Airport Authority) decided to close the airport," its general manager Ed Monreal told reporters on Monday.

"Based on our estimate, it will be closed from 11am to 11pm tomorrow, 3 December."