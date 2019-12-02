Outa welcomes court ruling rejecting Myeni’s applications

Myeni wanted all SAA board members who she has worked with to join her case.

PRETORIA - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) on Monday welcomed the High Court judgment rejecting two applications by former South African Board (SAA) board chair Dudu Myeni.

Myeni wanted all SAA board members who she has worked with to join her case.

Outa wants Myeni to be declared a delinquent director due to the airline's dire financial situation.

She also applied to change her initial plea, saying she was wrongly advised by her previous legal team, however, the judge does not agree.

Judge Ronel Tolmay said Myeni had vast experience in the corporate world and should have been able to understand her original plea.

She has also ruled that the reasons forwarded by her current legal team were not satisfactory.

Tolmay further ruled that other directors cannot be included in the case, as Outa has the right to choose who they want to bring legal action against.

Outa’s Stefanie Fick said: “In law, the application should have been dismissed. So, obviously, this means we can move forward and listen to the actual merit and get to some kind of conclusion.”

The main part of the delinquent application by Outa will be heard next month.